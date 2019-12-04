Two separate incidents of avalanches kill four soldiers near LoC in Kashmir's Kupwara and Bandipora districts

Srinagar: Four soldiers were killed in two separate incidents of snow avalanches near the Line of Control in north Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

An Army post in Tangdhar area of Kupwara district was hit by an avalanche on Tuesday afternoon, trapping at least four soldiers, they said.

The officials said bodies of three soldiers were recovered on Wednesday, while one soldier was rescued alive.

Search and rescue operations were carried out till late Tuesday evening, but had to be suspended due to inclement weather. Rescue operations resumed on Wednesday morning.

In another incident, a foot patrol of the Army was hit by an avalanche in Dawar area of Gurez sector of Bandipora district, trapping two soldiers.

"While one of them was rescued alive, the body of the other soldier was recovered during search operations," the officials said.

