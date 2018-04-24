You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Two persons, including a woman, push 56-year-old man under local train at Mumbai's Mulund station after argument

India PTI Apr 24, 2018 15:08:15 IST

Mumbai: A 56-year-old man was pushed to death under a local train at suburban Mulund station in Mumbai allegedly by two persons, including a woman, on Saturday, police said on Tuesday.

The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the platform, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said.

Representational image. AFP

Representational image. AFP

The official said the man, later identified as Deepak Patwa, was standing near the foot-over bridge (FOB) on a platform of the station, when he had an argument with two persons.

The duo allegedly pushed Patwa onto the railway tracks where he came under the wheels of an incoming local train, he said.

Patwa was rushed to a hospital by a GRP official, where he succumbed to his injuries, he said.

The unidentified accused have been booked under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), the official said, adding that further investigation is on.


Updated Date: Apr 24, 2018 15:08 PM

Also Watch

Watch: Firstpost test rides the new Thunderbird 500X in Goa and walks you through the Royal Enfield Garage Cafe
  • Tuesday, April 17, 2018 Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga
  • Saturday, April 14, 2018 Ambedkar Jayanti: Re-visiting Babasaheb's ideals exposes fake Dalit politics of Rahul Gandhi and Congress
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga



Top Stories




Cricket Scores