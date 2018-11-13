Two people killed in Mumbai after fire breaks out at building in Andheri West, blaze now under control

Two people died after a level-two fire broke out at a residential building in Mumbai's Andheri (West) on Tuesday evening.

According to ANI, the fire broke out on 10th and 11th floor in Kadam Chawl SRA building, near Oberoi Tower on Veera Desai road, around 8:21 pm.

"The blaze started at 8.21 pm on the fifth and sixth floor of the 21-storey building," said an official of the Disaster Management Cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

"As a precaution, people living on the fourth and seventh floors were evacuated," he said.

"Five fire engines and four jumbo water tankers have been pressed into service and the fire is now under control," he added.

However, the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

