Two people killed as boat with 40 on board capsizes in Godavari river near Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada; 10 reported missing

Two people died after a boat carrying more than 40 people capsized in the Godavari river after ramming into a bridge's pillar, in Andhra Pradesh's Mondirevu area of Pasuvula Lanka village, 45 kilometres away from Kakinada city. At least ten people, mostly school children, have been reported missing. Search operations to rescue them are underway, ANI reported.

According to The Hindu, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been dispatched from Rajamahendravaram and Visakhapatnam districts. Two teams of 35 members each are expected to help with relief and rescue operations.

News agency UNI reported that the country-made boat was ferrying some people from Saladivaripalem Lanka village to Pasuvula Lanka village when it collided with an under-construction bridge and overturned.

The report said that while around ten people were saved by the locals, a few others safely swam ashore. However, bystanders claim that ten more, most of whom were school children are still reportedly missing. While state broadcaster Doordarshan said that two bodies have already been fished out, NDTV reported that as many as 15 people could still be missing.

There were varying reports on the number of people travelling as well. While ANI and NDTV reported that at least 40 were on board, UNI and Doordarshan said that 30 were aboard when the boat met with the accident. More details are awaited.