Two Pakistani soldiers gunned down by Indian Army after ceasefire violations in Jammu and Kashmir's Tangdhar sector

Two Pakistani troopers were killed by the Indian Army in response to ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said on Tuesday.

Indian troops carried out operations on Monday night after the ceasefire violations. The incident happened in the Tangdhar sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara.

"In retaliatory action to unprovoked ceasefire violations and repeated attempts to facilitate infiltration by Pakistan Army in Tangdhar sector, our troops carried out calibrated operations last night in which two Pakistani soldiers were killed," Srinagar-based defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.

The Army's action was a response to unprovoked firing from the Pakistan side in which one Indian soldier died, reported Deccan Herald.

With inputs from PTI.