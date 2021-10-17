This comes just a day after two non-native vendors were shot dead by terrorists on Saturday in Srinagar

Two non-locals labourers were killed and one other person was injured after terrorists fired upon them in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security forces cordoned off the area.

"#Terrorists fired indiscriminately upon #NonLocal labourers at Wanpoh area of #Kulgam. In this #terror incident, 02 non-locals were killed and 01 injured. Police& SFs cordoned off the area. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

According to officials, the militants barged into the rented accommodation of the labourers and fired on them indiscriminately.

More details are awaited.

Srinagar mayor Junaid Azim Mattu tweeted:

In the strongest of terms condemn yet another barbaric terror attack in Kulgam resulting in the death of two non-local workers. Madness! Senseless and barbaric! My heart goes out to the families of the two deceased and I pray for the recovery of the third injured victim. — Junaid Azim Mattu (@Junaid_Mattu) October 17, 2021

This comes just a day after two non-native vendors were shot dead by terrorists on Saturday in Srinagar.

Faced with killings of two more non-locals, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has asked all its district chiefs to gather non-resident labourers and bring them to the nearest security camps "immediately", officials said on Sunday.

In a message flashed to all district police, Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said, "All non-local labourers in your respective jurisdiction should be brought to the nearest police or central paramilitary force or army establishment just now."

"The matter is most urgent," the message said.

Amid the spate of civilian killings, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had on Sunday vowed to avenge every drop of their blood by hunting down terrorists and their sympathisers.

Sinha said attempts are being made to disrupt the peace and socio-economic progress of Jammu and Kashmir and the individual growth of people, and reiterated the commitment to the fast-paced development of the Union territory.

"I pay my heartfelt tributes to the martyr civilians and condolences to the bereaved families. We'll hunt down terrorists, their sympathisers and avenge every drop of innocent civilians' blood," Sinha said in his monthly radio programme 'Awaam ki Awaaz'.

BJP state spokesman Altaf Thakur while condemning the killings said it was "nothing but pure genocide". "The gruesome murder of non-locals is nothing but inhuman and shows the frustration of militants," he said.

Earlier, on 7 October, two government school teachers, including a woman, had been killed by terrorists in the Eidgah area of the city. The deceased had been identified as Supinder Kour, a resident of Alochi Bagh area of the city, and Deepak Chand, a resident of Jammu. They were working as teachers at Government Boys School, Sangam.

Prior to that on 2 October, Majid Ahmad Gojri, a resident of Chattabal Srinagar, was shot dead at Karan Nagar. Later that night, another civilian Mohammad Shafi Dar, resident of Batamaloo, was shot at and injured at SD Colony Batamaloo. He succumbed to injuries a few hours later.

There has been a spate of attacks on minorities in the Valley. On 5 October, three civilians, including Makhan Lal Bindroo, owner of Srinagar's most famous pharmacy, were killed by terrorists within two hours in separate incidents in Srinagar and Bandipora districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

With inputs from agencies