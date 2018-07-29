Two News18 journalists attacked in Punjab's Jalalabad for reporting on illegal mining mafia, says report

Two News18 journalists were attacked in Punjab's Jalalabad while reporting on the illegal mining mafia, the channel reported.

The reporters, Sandeep Kumar and Neeraj Bali, suffered head injuries after being accosted by a mob of around 100 to 200 people, shoved into a room and thrashed. Their video equipment was damaged and bricks were thrown at them, News18 reported. The police are on the spot.

The team went to the civil hospital but were cautioned that if they didn't have police protection, the mining mafia would turn up. The police did not respond for 30 to 40 minutes to the reporters' phone calls and only took action after the reporters went to the deputy superintendent of police's office and lodged a complaint, according to the report.

Senior Superintendent of Police Vineet Khurana, speaking to News18 said, "I got information about 15 to 20 minutes ago. I've sent my station house officer and the deputy superintendent of police to the spot. The station house officer is verifying all facts."