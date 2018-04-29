Two NCP workers shot dead by three bike-borne assailants in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, arrests yet to be made

Two Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers were shot dead on Saturday evening in Jamkhed town of the Ahmednagar district in Maharashtra. The incident took place just three weeks after two Shiv Sena leaders were brutally murdered in Ahmednagar.

The two NCP youth wing workers, Yogesh Ralebhat (29) and Rakesh Ralebhat (28), were shot at by three bike-borne assailants around 6.45 pm, reported The New Indian Express. A total of eight bullets were fired from a small countrymade firearm when the two deceased were sitting outside a shop in the evening.

According to Zee News, the two NCP workers were rushed to the local hospital but succumbed to injuries.

The police identified one of the attackers and said that the shooting was a result of a fallout the two NCP workers had with some people a day before the attack, reported The Indian Express. The report further mentioned that the police recovered nine bullet casings and one live cartridge from the scene of the crime.

"Prima facie, the incident does not seem to have any political angle. We have identified one of the suspects. Arrests are yet to be made,” Ranjan Kumar Sharma, superintendent of police of Ahmednagar, was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Saturday's incident comes three weeks after motorcycle-borne assailants killed two Shiv Sena leaders, Sanjay Kotkar (35) and Vasant Anand Thube (40), in Ahmednagar, hours after the result of a civic bypoll in the area was announced.

The police had arrested Ahmednagar NCP MLA Sangram Jagtap and three others, including a suspected shooter, in connection with the crime. After the twin murders, a mob had vandalised the office of the Ahmednagar superintendent of police (SP).

"This (shooting) seems to be (an outcome of) political rivalry. Serious action has been taken. Those concerned have been arrested. We will not show any daya-maya (mercy) in dealing with this issue," Maharashtra Director General of Police Satish Mathur had told reporters in Thane on 10 April.

With inputs from PTI