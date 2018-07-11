Football world cup 2018

Two Naxals killed in encounter with DRG in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Sukma district; one member of security personnel injured

India Press Trust of India Jul 11, 2018 08:25:07 IST

Raipur: Two naxals were killed while a security personnel was injured on Tuesday in an encounter in a forest in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Sukma district, police said. The skirmish took place in the evening near Minpa village when a team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-naxal operation, a senior police official told PTI.

Representational image. Getty Images

When the patrolling team was cordoning off forests near Minpa, located around 500 kms away from the state capital, naxals triggered an IED blast and opened fire at security forces, he said. After a brief exchange of fire between both the sides, ultras fled into dense forest taking the advantage of darkness, he said. "A DRG jawan, identified as Madkam Hura, sustained injuries in the face off," the official said.

During the search of the spot, security personnel found bodies of two ultras besides weapons, explosives and other Maoist-related materials, he said. Soon after getting informed, reinforcement was rushed to the spot and the injured jawan was rushed to CRPF's field hospital in Chintagufa, he said, adding that the operation was still underway in the region.


Updated Date: Jul 11, 2018 08:25 AM

