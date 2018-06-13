You are here:
Two Muslims beaten to death in Jharkhand's Godda district over suspicion of cattle theft, four arrested

India FP Staff Jun 13, 2018 22:36:35 IST

Two Muslim men were lynched by villagers in Jharkhand's Godda district on suspicion of cattle theft, a senior district official said on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Kiran Kumari Pasi said the victims were beaten to death allegedly by people in a village in the Deodand police station area on Tuesday night.

Representational image. AFP

News18 further reported that 35-year-old Sirabuddin Ansari and 30-year-old Murtaza Ansari were beaten to death by some residents of Dullu village after being accused of stealing a dozen buffaloes.

The report further added that according to the police, the victims were allegedly part of a five-member gang which was involved in thefts.

A video of the lynching on social media showed one of the victims slung over a bamboo pole and being dragged.

Godda superintendent of police Rajiv Kumar Singh said two FIRs have been lodged: One of murder and the other for stealing buffaloes.

Four persons have been arrested in this connection, Pasi said, adding a huge police force, along with a magistrate, has been deployed in the village.

The situation in the village is under control, the officer said.

According to Debjani Chakraborty, a member of 101Reporters.com, the past four days in Ranchi have been communally tense. A communal clash broke out on 10 June when a crowd from the jam-packed Eid bazaar in Hindpiri’s Main Road, got into a fight with a group of people holding a bike rally celebrating four years of Modi government after one of their bikes hit a woman.

On the same evening, two clerics were attacked on the outskirts of Ranchi and were allegedly forced to chant the name of a certain god.

Now, over 1,000 policemen have been deployed in the area, which also witnessed two incidents of stone-pelting between two groups after a rumour of banned meat being found at a temple surfaced.

With inputs from Press Trust of India


Updated Date: Jun 13, 2018 22:36 PM

