Two Muslim youths in UP thrashed by cow vigilantes; police arrests mob chief, files case against 20 people

Muzaffarnagar: Two Muslim youths were beaten up and paraded by a cow vigilante group under Adarsh Mandi police station in Shamli, police said on Tuesday.

Police on Monday registered a case against 20 activists of the cow protection group and also arrested their chief, said circle officer Ashok Kumar.

Police are trying to identify the remaining accused persons using a video which was shot when the two youths were being thrashed. Later police rescued them and booked them under Prevention of Cow Slaughtering Act.