Two months after Nanda Devi avalanche, bodies of 7 mountaineers brought to Uttarakhand's Munsyari by ITBP in IAF choppers

Pithoragarh: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Wednesday brought down the bodies of seven climbers who were hit by an avalanche in May, from Nanda Devi to Munsyari.

Out of seven, three bodies will be brought to Pithoragarh later in the day, officials said.

It should be noted that the forces used two IAF choppers — Cheetah — for carrying out the operation.

An ITBP team had recovered the bodies of the climbers, who went missing on 26 May after being hit by an avalanche on way to the mountain peak. The body of the eighth member of the team, however, could not be located due to bad weather. The bodies were found at an altitude of approximately 21,000 feet.

The mountaineers were on an expedition to Nanda Devi East peak.

A 10-member team of ITBP dug out the seven bodies, including that of a woman climber, from under the snow. The team had launched 'Operation Daredevil' for the missing group of mountaineers — 4 British, 2 Americans, and 1 each from India and Australia.

Standing at a height of 25,643 feet, Nanda Devi is the second highest mountain in India and 23rd highest overall.

