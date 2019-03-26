Two minors killed in Delhi after fire breaks out at four-storey building in Shaheen Bagh; blaze now under control

New Delhi: Two minors died in a fire which broke out in a furniture shop at Shaheen Bagh's Abu Fazal Enclave in southeast Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

"A six-year-old boy and seven-year-old girl died in the blaze," police said.

"It is a four-storey building. The family used to reside on the ground floor while the furniture store was functioning from the basement," a senior police official said.

The Delhi Fire service received a call about the blaze at around 1.30 pm. The fire was brought under control.

