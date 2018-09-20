Two minor girls raped in Pune's Hinjewadi; one survives, another dies of trauma; juvenile among two accused held

Two 12-year-old girls were raped in Pune’s Hinjewadi on Sunday, where one of the victims succumbed to her injuries, and the other is currently receiving treatment, reports said.

The Hinjewadi police have arrested two accused — 22-year-old Ganesh Nikam and a 17-year-old juvenile — who allegedly lured the girls with sweets and raped them in broad daylight, The Times of India reported.

Nikam will be produced in front of a special court on Thursday, and the minor before a juvenile court.

"We have arrested a man and detained his minor accomplice. The duo work in a factory and their parents are labourers. The rape victims' parents are also labourers," senior inspector of the Hinjewadi police, Shivaji Gaware, was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

According to a report from CNN-News18, the incident happened at around 3.30 pm on Sunday when the girls visited the Sant Tukaram Maharaj temple in Hinjewadi, around a kilometre walk from their homes. There, the two accused lured the girls with chocolates, took them to a desolate area and then raped them, it said.

After the incident, the accused threatened to kill the girls’ families if they reported the incident, the report said.

Mid-Day reported that the incident came to light when one of the girls was rushed to Sassoon General Hospital with complaints of severe weakness. She was found to be under trauma and was immediately admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). There, she slipped into a coma. Late on Wednesday night, she was pronounced dead by the doctors.

The girl who survived has been referred to a counsellor to help deal with the trauma, Mid-Day reported.