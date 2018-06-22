Football world cup 2018

Two militants, one member of security personnel killed during gunbattle in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag; operation underway

India Press Trust of India Jun 22, 2018 12:07:08 IST

Srinagar: Two militants reportedly affiliated to the Islamic State Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) and a policeman were killed on Friday while several civilians injured during an encounter between ultras and security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

“Encounter at Khiram Srigufara on, two terrorists down, firing still continues. Unfortunate we lost one colleague of Jammu and Kashmir Police,” Director General of Police (DGP) SP Vaid wrote on Twitter.

In another tweet, the DGP said, “Terrorists reportedly affiliated to ISJK."

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Khiram in Srigufwara area of the south Kashmir district this morning after receiving specific intelligence input about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into a gunfight after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated.

The gunfight was going on when last reports came in, the official said.

He said clashes broke out near the encounter site as a group of youth started pelting stones on the forces who are engaged in the operation.

Security forces used force on the protestors and several civilians have suffered injuries, the official said.

Further details were awaited.


Updated Date: Jun 22, 2018 12:07 PM

