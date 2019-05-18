Co-presented by

Two militants killed in ongoing encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora

India Press Trust of India May 18, 2019 10:42:21 IST

Srinagar: Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday, the army said.

Representational image. Reuters

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Panzgam area of Awantipora early Saturday morning following specific information about the presence of militants there, an Army official said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches in the area in south Kashmir, the militants fired at them.

The forces retaliated and in the ensuing encounter, two militants were killed, the official said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants are being ascertained, he said.

The operation is in progress, the official said.

Updated Date: May 18, 2019 10:42:21 IST

