Two militants killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

India Press Trust of India Jun 13, 2020 21:07:13 IST

Srinagar: Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

Representational image. PTI

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Nipora area of Kulgam in south Kashmir following specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired at security forces, who retaliated.

In the ensuing gunfight, two militants were killed, the official said.

He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain ultras was being ascertained.

The operation is on, the official added.

Updated Date: Jun 13, 2020 21:07:13 IST



