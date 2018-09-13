Two militants killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore; internet services suspended

Two militants were killed on Thursday in an encounter with security forces in Sopore area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Chinkipora near Arampora area of Sopore township in the north Kashmir district Thursday morning after receiving intelligence input about the presence of militants in the area. The search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding militants fired upon the security personnel.

"Two terrorists have been killed in the operation at Chinkipora," an Army official said. He said the operation was in progress.

Meanwhile, one Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was injured in Jammu's Kakriyal while security personnel were conducting a search operation for terrorists in the area, reported ANI.

On Wednesday, a forest guard was injured when the militants attacked them in Jhajjar Kotli area along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway after the police intercepted the truck they were travelling in.

The internet services in the Baramulla district remain suspended and educational institutions were closed for the day in Sopore.

