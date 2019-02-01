Budget 2019
Two militants killed during search operation by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

India Press Trust of India Feb 01, 2019 10:27:13 IST

Srinagar: Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.

Representational image. PTI

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Pulwama following information about presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

He said a gun battle ensued as the militants opened fire at the security forces.

Two militants were gunned down, the official said, adding that their identities and group affiliation were being ascertained.

Updated Date: Feb 01, 2019 10:27:13 IST

