Two militants killed during search operation by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Srinagar: Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Pulwama following information about presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

He said a gun battle ensued as the militants opened fire at the security forces.

Two militants were gunned down, the official said, adding that their identities and group affiliation were being ascertained.

