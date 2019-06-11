Two militants 'inspired by Islamic State' killed in encounter in J&K's Shopian; forces seize ammunition from gunfight scene

Srinagar: Two local militants," inspired by the Islamic State ideology", were killed on Tuesday in an encounter with security forces in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Awneera area of Shopian in the early hours following information about the presence of militants there, a police spokesman said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces."Two terrorists were killed in retaliatory firing by the security forces. Arms and ammunition were seized from the scene of the encounter," he said.

The police spokesman identified the slain duo as Sayar Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Kulgam, and Shakir Ahmad Wagay, a resident of Awneera in Shopian."According to the police records, both the killed terrorists were inspired by Islamic State ideology and were wanted by law for their complicity in terror crimes, including attacks on security establishments," the spokesman added.

