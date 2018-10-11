Two militants feared trapped in ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara town; schools, colleges shut

An encounter is ongoing between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. Two or three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the encounter which started early morning on Thursday in Handwara town's Shartgund Bala area, ANI reported.

According to sources, internet services have been suspended in the area, and all educational institutions in Handwara have been instructed to be closed on Thursday following the cordon and search operation.

Sources also said that a top militant involved in the encounter has been either trapped or killed.

According to reports, former student of Aligarh Muslim University Mannan Wani is feared to be also involved in the encounter. Wani had gone missing in the first week of January, but had been spotted in a picture on social media later that month which indicated that he had joined the terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.

On 11 September, at least two terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Handwara. The terrorists were associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba, according to reports. Some arms and ammunition were also recovered from the site. The militants were identified as Furqan Rashid Lone and Liyaqat Ahmad Lone.

With inputs from agencies and 101 Reporters