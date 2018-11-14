Two militants arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district during vehicle check; police recover two AK rifles

Jammu: Two militants were arrested along with arms and ammunition in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, a senior police official said.

Police sources said the duo was arrested during vehicle checking by a joint party of police and Rashtriya rifles in Mendhar area of the district.

"Two militants have been arrested from Poonch and two AK assault rifles and some ammunition were seized from them," Inspector General of Police, Jammu, SD Singh Jamwal told PTI.

The IGP refused to give further details saying the interrogation of the arrested militants was underway.