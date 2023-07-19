Two migrant labourers injured in firing by terrorists in J&K's Anantnag, condition said to be stable

Two migrant labourers were shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday, police said.

The injured men were rushed to a hospital, where their condition is stated to be stable, they added.

According to a Times Now report, citing sources, the victims have been identified as Akshay and Saurav, both residents of Maharashtra, who were working at a jewellery shop in Anantnag.

“#Terrorists fired upon two outside labourers in #Anantnag. Both the injured #civilians have been shifted to hospital, where they are stated to be stable. Area being cordoned off for search #operation. Further details shall follow,” the Kashmir Zone Police informed on Twitter.

Police said that by targeting innocent civilians terrorists can’t deter the efforts of security forces to bring peace in the Valley.

“By targeting innocent civilians including women & kids, unarmed policemen & outside labourers, terrorists can’t deter our efforts to bring peace in valley. Our CT operations will continue simultaneously in all 3 regions of Kashmir specially against foreign terrorists,” said IGP Kashmir.

Three migrant labourers were injured on Thursday when terrorists fired upon them in the Gagren area of Shopian district.

