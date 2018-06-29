Two Mexican women molested by general manager of 5-star hotel in Jaipur; accused sent to 3-day police custody

Jaipur: The general manager of a five-star hotel in Jaipur has been remanded to three-day police custody for allegedly molesting two Mexican women tourists at the hotel on Tuesday night.

Rishi Raj Singh, 40, was arrested on Wednesday on the basis of the complaint by the women and the CCTV camera footage of the hotel, DCP (South) Vikas Pathak said.

Pathak said the women had checked into the hotel on Tuesday and the general manager molested them later that night.

The SHO of Vidhayakpuri police station, where the FIR was filed on Wednesday, said the women have left for New Delhi and a team is being sent there to record their statements.

"The accused was produced before a local court where the magistrate remanded him to police custody till 30 June," the SHO said.

The accused has been booked on various charges, including assault or using criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty.