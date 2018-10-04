Two men shot dead on road in Lucknow's Thakurganj; police suspect old rivalry but investigation underway

Two brothers, Arman Ghazi and Imran Ghazi were murdered in the Thakurganj area of Lucknow on Wednesday night while they were travelling in a car. According to local media reports, their car was stopped by some criminals who opened fire at the two brothers in the middle of the road. They were rushed to the hospital but succumbed to their injuries. A case has been registered and four suspects have been detained so far, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, family members of the deceased have alleged that before being fired at, they were beaten up with cane and rods for about half an hour. Their kin has also claimed that the victims tried calling the police control room but the calls remained unanswered. After killing Imran and Armaan, the two assailants reportedly fled the spot, India Today reported.

According to local media reports, the Uttar Pradesh police has said that preliminary investigations have suggested an old rivalry as the reason behind the double murder. To prevent any untoward incident, heavy police deployment has been made in the area.