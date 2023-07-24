Two men consumed dead woman's body after rain stopped cremation, NHRC hears

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) recently heard that two men were found consuming human flesh from a dead body of woman during a cremation in Bhubaneshwar’s Mayurbhanj district on July 12.

Following the incident, the commission has demanded a detailed report of action taken within four weeks from the district collector.

This grave matter caught the attention of the commission after human rights activist and lawyer, Radhakanta Tripathy, lodged a petition.

Sundar Mohan Singh, aged 58, and Narendra Singh, aged 25, both residents of Dantuni village, have been accused of committing this macabre act upon the lifeless body of Madhusmita Singh.

The petitioner revealed that due to inclement weather, the cremation process did not completely dispose of the body.

Seizing this opportunity, the accused allegedly took a portion of the half-burnt body and consumed it, leaving the villagers in utter shock.

Their actions were deemed not only gruesome but also in direct violation of the customs upheld by the local community.

Radhakanta Tripathy expressed concern over the police’s handling of the case, stating that they failed to invoke the appropriate provisions of the Odisha Prevention of Witch-hunting Act, 2013, in the First Information Report (FIR).

Furthermore, the family of the deceased was entitled to assistance under the Harischandra Sahayata Yojana, but regrettably, they were denied the support they deserved.

The petitioner emphasized that the NHRC is dedicated to safeguarding the human rights of deceased individuals in various cases.

The shocking incident has also shed light on the persistent prevalence of sorcery and witchcraft in Mayurbhanj district, which demands immediate attention and action.

As this disturbing case unfolds, the NHRC urges the authorities to take swift and stringent action against the accused, ensuring justice is served and such heinous acts are never repeated.