Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Two men assaulted in Manipur's Kangpokpi district as villagers suspect them to be child lifters, cannibals

India Press Trust of India Jul 05, 2018 17:49:00 IST

Imphal: Triggered by rumours on social media, locals roughed up two men in Manipur suspecting them of being child-lifters and cannibals, police said on Thursday.

Manipur Police. Representational image. PTI

Manipur Police. Representational image. PTI

According to police, the locals found the duo in a "disoriented state", about 2 km apart, in Saikul area of Kangpokpi district, police said adding, that the social media posts were untrue. As the victims failed to give a satisfactory reply upon being quizzed, they were assaulted, police said. None of them was carrying any documents which could prove their identity, they added.

The duo was rescued and taken into preventive custody by the police. They were later taken to Imphal's Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) where the doctors said that one of the men claimed to be from Assam's Cachar district. The police were trying to ascertain their identities.

Although no child was reported to be missing from the district in the last three months, police said the locals, swayed by the rumours of child-lifting gangs being active in the area, had voluntarily taken upon themselves to keep their neighbourhoods under surveillance.


Updated Date: Jul 05, 2018 17:49 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
France
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Brazil
:
Belgium
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
England
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Russia
:
Croatia
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind



Top Stories




Cricket Scores