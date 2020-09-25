Two 'medium' intensity earthquakes with magnitude 5.4 and 3.6 hit Ladakh; no casualties, injuries so far

Reports said that the epicentre was around 129 kilometres northeast of Leh, the capital of the Union Territory

Two medium-intensity earthquakes measuring 5.4 and 3.6 on the Richter scale hit Ladakh on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology said.

Both quakes occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres. While the first quake of magnitude 5.4 occurred at 4.27 pm, the second quake of magnitude 3.6 hit the region at 5.29 pm, the NCS said.

Reports said that the epicentre of the first quake was around 129 kilometres northeast of Leh, the Union Territory capital. Social media posts indicated that the earthquake resulted in cracks in buildings, however, reports added that no casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

The Himalayan region is known for high seismic activities. Earlier this week, an 3.6-magnitude earthquake was reported in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

With inputs from agencies