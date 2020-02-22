You are here:
Two LeT terrorists gunned down during encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district

India Press Trust of India Feb 22, 2020 11:57:48 IST

  • The encounter took place on Friday evening in the Sangam area of Bijbehara in south Kashmir.

  • Cordon and search operation was launched in Gundbaba Sangam on Friday evening on specific input about presence of militants in the area.

  • The official said that the slain ultras were being identified and weapons were recovered from the encounter site.

Srinagar: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

The encounter took place on Friday evening in the Sangam area of Bijbehara in south Kashmir, a police official said.

"Cordon and search operation was launched in Gundbaba Sangam on Friday evening on specific input about presence of militants in area during which two militants of LeT were killed," Inspector General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Vijay Kumar said.

The official said that the slain ultras were being identified. "Weapons were recovered from the site of the encounter," he added.

This is a developing story, more details awaited.

