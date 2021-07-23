Two LeT militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore
The police said that one of the militants, identified as Fayaz War, was involved in several attacks and killings of civilians and security personnel. He was the last perpetrator of violence in north Kashmir
Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were eliminated in an encounter at Warpora village in Sopore, Baramulla on Friday.
Two terrorists have been killed in the encounter so far. Police have seized incriminating materials including arms and ammunition, the Kashmir Zone Police said.
"Both the terrorists who were killed in the encounter belonged to the Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit," Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar told ANI.
He was the last perpetrator of violence in north Kashmir, added IGP Kashmir.
According to police, a top terrorist commander along with an associate was trapped in a house in Warpora village where the police and security forces were engaged in the encounter.
The operation was launched on Thursday evening on specific police input at Warpora in Sopore.
The search operation is underway, police said. (ANI)
also read
How a chaiwallah’s son became a Hizb-ul-Mujahideen killer, and what it says of jihad in Kashmir
Like many of his generation, Mehrajuddin Halwai, a Hizb-ul-Mujahideen operative who was killed earlier this week, appears to have been radicalised in the course of the large-scale, Islamist-led street protests which tore across Kashmir from 2006
BSF personnel open fire at flying object spotted near IB in Jammu's Arnia sector
An official statement said that a blinking red light was observed by the troops at a height of 200 metres but the object went back across the border after personnel fired at it
Two militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag; identity yet to ascertained, says police
Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Kwarigam, Ranipora area of the South Kashmir district following inputs about the presence of militants, a police official said