Two Lashkar Over Ground Workers arrested in J&K's Sopore, explosives seized
Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore Police on Friday arrested two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) Over Ground Workers (OGWS) and recovered eight rounds of pistols, grenades and other incriminating material from them
Jammu & Kashmir | Sopore Police arrested two LeT (Lashkar-e-Toiba) OGWS (Over Ground Workers). 8 rounds of pistols & grenades were recovered from their possession. An FIR has been registered & investigation is underway: Sopore Police pic.twitter.com/nHqJyzHRty
The accused have been identified as Manzoor Ahmad Bhat and Tanveer Ahmad Lone, both residents of Darnambal Tarzoo.
“A joint naka was established at Sher Colony Tarzoo by Sopore Police and 52 RR. During naka checking, a suspicious movement of two persons coming from Ningli towards Sher Colony by foot was observed,” police said in a statement.
“While seeing police party and security forces, the said persons tried to flee from the spot but alert naka party apprehended them tactfully,” the statement added.
Police said an FIR has been registered and investigation is underway.
