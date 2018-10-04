Two killed, two injured in Madhya Pradesh as car hits culvert on Khandwa-Indore road

Khandwa: Two freelance journalists were killed and as many others received injuries when their car hit a culvert on the Khandwa-Indore road in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday morning, a police official said.

The journalists were on their way to Indore when the mishap took place near Dodhwada village, Chaigaon police station in-charge OP Ojha said.

The car driver lost control over the wheels following which the vehicle hit the culvert, Ojha said. One of the victims died on the spot while the other one succumbed to his injuries on way to the hospital, he said.

The deceased were identified as Abhay Tomar (23) and Raunaq Sharma (35), he said, adding that the injured persons were undergoing treatment at the district hospital. All of the four men worked as freelance journalists, he added.