Two killed, six injured after man opens fire following spat over dogs in MP's Indore

Two people were killed and six others injured after a man opened fire on neighbours following an argument over pet dogs in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Thursday.

The accused, who works as a security guard at a city bank, has been identified as Rajpal Rajawat and the deceased have been identified as Rahul and Vimal, who died on the spot.

Police said the incident took place around 10 pm in Krishna Bagh colony under the jurisdiction of Khajrana police station.

“Initially, pet dogs of two neighbours started fighting, following which people gathered. Subsequently, the argument between the neighbours escalated and one of them, who is a guard at a bank, identified as Rajpal Rajawat, first fired shots in the air and then on the people standing below. Six people were injured and two were killed in the shooting,” said Amrendra Singh, Additional DCP, Indore.

The accused has been arrested and his gun was seized, said the police.

With inputs from agencies