India

Two killed, six injured after man opens fire following spat over dogs in MP's Indore

Two people were killed and six others injured after a man opened fire on neighbours following an argument over pet dogs in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Thursday

FP Staff Last Updated:August 18, 2023 09:41:19 IST
Two killed, six injured after man opens fire following spat over dogs in MP's Indore

Screengrab

Two people were killed and six others injured after a man opened fire on neighbours following an argument over pet dogs in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Thursday.

The accused, who works as a security guard at a city bank, has been identified as Rajpal Rajawat and the deceased have been identified as Rahul and Vimal, who died on the spot.

Police said the incident took place around 10 pm in Krishna Bagh colony under the jurisdiction of Khajrana police station.

“Initially, pet dogs of two neighbours started fighting, following which people gathered. Subsequently, the argument between the neighbours escalated and one of them, who is a guard at a bank, identified as Rajpal Rajawat, first fired shots in the air and then on the people standing below. Six people were injured and two were killed in the shooting,” said Amrendra Singh, Additional DCP, Indore.

The accused has been arrested and his gun was seized, said the police.

With inputs from agencies

Published on: August 18, 2023 09:33:41 IST

TAGS:

also read

MP: Four girls thrash another on road in Indore, caught on camera; Watch
India

MP: Four girls thrash another on road in Indore, caught on camera; Watch

the incident occurred around 1 am on November 4. However, it came to light after a video of the incident went viral on social media on Monday

Indore Municipal Corporation likely to debate over changing city's name to 'Indur'
India

Indore Municipal Corporation likely to debate over changing city's name to 'Indur'

The debate over renaming 'Indore' as 'Indur' has started with a proposal in this regard being tabled in the general council meeting of the city municipal corporation on Tuesday.

Two killed, two injured in Madhya Pradesh as car hits culvert on Khandwa-Indore road
India

Two killed, two injured in Madhya Pradesh as car hits culvert on Khandwa-Indore road

The journalists were on their way to Indore when the mishap took place near Dodhwada village, Chaigaon police station in-charge OP Ojha said.