Two killed, one injured after wall collapses in Thane's Kalwa; 19 people evacuated by authorities, say reports

At least two persons were killed and one injured after a wall collapsed in Kalwa, Thane adjoining Mumbai, on Thursday night due to heavy rains in the area. Reports say that 19 people have been evacuated by authorities.

"The incident happened about ten minutes past midnight in Atkonteshwar Nagar area of Kalwa township in the district," Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

A father-son duo also died in the accident, he said. "Three people were sleeping in the house at the time. Birendra Jaiswar (40) and his son Sunny (10) were rushed to hospital where there were declared dead on arrival. Birendra's wife sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment," Kadam added.

The chawl where the deceased stayed is close to Dyanganga School and the condition of the hillock was declared unsafe earlier, following which 70 persons were shifted from there to the school, he said.

Maharashtra: Two dead and one injured after a wall collapsed due to a landslide, late last night in Kalwa, Thane. 19 people have been evacuated by the authorities, so far. pic.twitter.com/Xz4Shv4obm — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2019

The police and fire brigade team members evacuated a total of 19 people residing in the chawl and shifted them to Dnyan Ganga school.

Over the past week, heavy rains lashed Mumbai, leading to traffic snarls and water-logging at several major junctions. Vehicles were seen wading through the waterlogged streets of Sion, Chembur, Gandhi Market at snail's pace due to heavy traffic jam in the morning. The city will continue to see intense spells of rains in the coming days, the India Meteorological Department has predicted.

With inputs from PTI.