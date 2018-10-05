You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Two killed, nine injured in Pune's Shivajinagar after hoarding collapses near railway station

India FP Staff Oct 05, 2018 18:09:22 IST

At least two people were killed and nine were injured after a hoarding collapsed near the railway station in Pune's Shivajinagar on Friday, media reports said.

According to ANI, the incident occurred when the work to cut the hoarding was underway. The banner fell on moving vehicles on a busy road, damaging nearly eight of them. Railway authorities have ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Pune Mirror reported that the death toll rose to three after one person succumbed to his injuries at Sassoon Hospital. The deceased were identified as Shyamrao Dhotre (48), Bhimrao Kasar (70) and Shivaji Paradeshi (40). The hoarding was reportedly built illegally on the railway land.

With inputs from ANI


Updated Date: Oct 05, 2018 18:09 PM

Also See






Watch Rohan Albal reveal how he became a #SelfMade success



Top Stories




Cricket Scores