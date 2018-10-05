Two killed, nine injured in Pune's Shivajinagar after hoarding collapses near railway station

At least two people were killed and nine were injured after a hoarding collapsed near the railway station in Pune's Shivajinagar on Friday, media reports said.

According to ANI, the incident occurred when the work to cut the hoarding was underway. The banner fell on moving vehicles on a busy road, damaging nearly eight of them. Railway authorities have ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Pune: A flex banner beside railway station of Shivaji Nagar collapsed on vehicles moving on road. About 7-8 vehicles damaged & 8-9 injured have been rushed to hospital. More details awaited. Fire brigade and railway police at the spot. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/f9eTJh20Rs — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2018

Pune Mirror reported that the death toll rose to three after one person succumbed to his injuries at Sassoon Hospital. The deceased were identified as Shyamrao Dhotre (48), Bhimrao Kasar (70) and Shivaji Paradeshi (40). The hoarding was reportedly built illegally on the railway land.

With inputs from ANI