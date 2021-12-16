Two killed in blaze at chemical factory in Gujarat's Ranjitnagar
A fire broke out at Gujarat Fluoro Chemicals Ltd located at Ranjitnagar area of Panchmahal district following an explosion
Panchmahal: A fire broke out at Gujarat Fluoro Chemicals Ltd located at Ranjitnagar area of Panchmahal district following an explosion.
Two workers have been reported killed in the incident.
The injured have been shifted to a hospital.
Further details are awaited.
