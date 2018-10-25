Two killed after gas cylinder explodes at slum cluster in Pune's Dalvinagar area; case registered

Pune: Two persons were killed in a fire mishap at a slum area in Pune in the wee hours of Thursday, a police official said. The blaze erupted after a gas cylinder exploded around 3 am in a shanty located at Dalvinagar in Pimpri Chinchwad area on the city's outskirts, he said.

The fire spread rapidly and engulfed five other shanties in the neighbourhood, the official said. Two persons were killed in the mishap, while all other residents of the slum area immediately ran out of their houses to a safer place, he said.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was extinguished, he said. The deceased were identified as Pradip Mote (38) and Shankar Kshirsagar (35), the official said, adding that a case was registered in connection with the incident.