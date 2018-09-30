Two kidnappings in 48 hours rock Bihar: Doctor's teenage son found dead in Patna; police still searching for abducted banker

Patna: A 15-year-old school student, who was allegedly abducted for ransom on Thursday, was found murdered in Patna on Saturday, officials said.

Satyam Kumar, son of a doctor, Sashibhusan Prasad Gupta, was abducted on Thursday evening when he was returning from coaching classes in Rupasspur locality here.

The abductors had demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakh from his family for his safe release.

Superintendent of Police Ravinder Kumar said a case of missing was first lodged in this connection and later, ransom was demanded on Friday and a case of abduction was also registered by the police.

"Police had launched an operation to rescue him but the boy was killed. We have recovered his body," the police officer said.

According to him, three persons involved in the incident were arrested and interrogated.

In another similar case, Jaivardhan Kumar, branch manager of Bihar Kshetriya Grameen Bank, was abducted in Sheikhpura district on Thursday evening when he was returning home.

"Police are trying to rescue him," Sheikhpura Superintendent of Police Daya Shankar said.

However, police are yet to make any breakthrough in the case.

The abductors have reportedly demanded a ransom from the bank official's family.

With two incidents of kidnapping coming to light in the last 48 hours, the fear of abduction has once again come to haunt Bihar.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has claimed repeatedly in recent weeks that crimes including kidnappings have come down drastically during his rule.