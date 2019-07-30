Two key sectors of the Garib Rath Express is set to be back on track on 04 August

There's good news for the passengers of Garib Rath Express as trains plying in two key sectors — between Kathgodam and Jammu Tawi and between Kanpur and Kathgodam — are scheduled to be back on track from 04 August. Dismissing the speculation that the affordable AC-train may be discontinued, the Ministry of Railways recently clarified that Garib Rath services on these lines will soon resume operations.

These two pairs of weekly trains of Garib Rath services of the Northern Railway — Train no 12207/08 (between Kathgodam and Jammu Tawi) and 12209/10 (between Kanpur and Kathgodam) — will be restored.

What did the Railways Ministry clarify?

· Garib Rath services on Indian Railways will continue.

· The fares of Garib Rath won’t be hiked.

· The trains is Garib Rath category will continue to run as usual.

· In a tweet on 19 July, Railways Ministry clarified that services on two sectors are being restored from 4 August 2019 and other services would continue.

Services of Train no. 12207/08 Garibrath Express between Kathgodam and Jammu Tawi and Train no. 12209/10 Garibrath Express between Kanpur and Kathgodam restored with effect from 4th August 2019. pic.twitter.com/FJnYapqMf6 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) July 19, 2019

Later, the Minister of State for Railways, Suresh Angadi also confirmed that Garib Rath services would continue.

What is the purpose of the Garib Rath Express?

The Garib Rath (literal meaning: Poor people’s chariot) is a no-frills air-conditioned train started by the Indian Railways in 2005 to provide affordable and economical air-conditioned long-distance travel to passengers from lower-income category through subsidised fares.

In Garib Rath trains the distances between each seat or berth are less and the seats and berths are narrower than the normal ones. Each coach has more seats or berths than normal AC coaches in other trains. Only seating and three-tier accommodation are provided in these trains. The passengers are not provided with food or free bedding. Trains in the category of Garib Rath are significantly faster and has a higher priority than super-fast trains.

What talks of Garib Rath being converted into Mail or Express train services would mean?

There were apprehensions that Garib Rath services might be converted into Mail and Express services, which the Railway Ministry has denied at present.

Had the Garib Rath been converted into Mail or Express services, the fare would have escalated to a considerable amount, making travelling costlier on AC coach for Garib Rath category passengers.

For example, the ticket fare of Garib Rath Delhi to Bandra AC train is Rs 1050. This would get increased to Rs 1500-1600 for a similar 3 AC class seat in a Mail or Express train. A passenger will, therefore, have to pay an increased fare of Rs 400 to 600.

Garib Rath fares are less than two-thirds of the fares for air-conditioned classes in other trains.