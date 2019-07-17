Two injured, one feared trapped in Arunachal Pradesh landslide; more such incidents expected amid heavy rainfall, say officials

Itanagar: Two people were injured and another was feared to be trapped after a massive landslide occurred on Wednesday due to intermittent rains in Arunachal Pradesh. According to officials, road communication in National Highway 415 has been interrupted. However, rescue operations are being carried out by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) with the help of five excavators in the area.

Many vehicles have been damaged in the landslide and more such incidents are expected in coming days due to the heavy rainfall in the area, the local administration said. Reportedly, seven houses were completely damaged near ISBT after a boundary wall collapsed in the area earlier this week.

While another house was damaged near DNGC at Vivek Vihar, two houses were damaged near Lower Rakap Colony. Moreover, another house was damaged near 6 Kilo Bamboo depot between Itanagar-Naharlagun.