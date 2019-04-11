Two injured in Navi Mumbai's Vashi as footover bridge collapses; fire brigade rushed to spot

Navi Mumbai: Two persons were injured when portion of a footover bridge (FOB) collapsed in Navi Mumbai's Vashi area on Thursday night, an official said.

Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam said two persons were injured as the FOB at Sagar Vihar crashed around 8 pm.

Fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and the injured were admitted to nearby hospital, he said.

The incident comes in the wake of collapse of an FOB near Mumbai's iconic CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) station on 14 March, in which seven persons died.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.