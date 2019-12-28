Two injured in bomb blast in Manipur's capital Imphal; no group has claimed responsibility, says police

Imphal: Two persons were injured on Saturday after a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) exploded in Imphal, police said.

The incident happened early in the morning at Ngari Dukan Pareng under the jurisdiction of City Police Station in the state capital of Manipur, a police officer said.

The injured were taken to a hospital and their condition is stated to be normal, he said.

No individual or any group claimed responsibility for the blast, he added.

