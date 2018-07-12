Football world cup 2018

Two IndiGo planes narrowly avoid mid-air collision over Bengaluru; all passengers alight safely from aircraft

India FP Staff Jul 12, 2018 12:49:12 IST

Two IndiGo planes narrowly avoided mid-air collision over Bengaluru on Tuesday, prompting authorities to launch a probe into the incident, industry sources said. 330 passengers on board were de-boarded safely.

Representational image. Reuters

According to India Today, the two planes, 6E 779 (Coimbatore-Hyderabad) and 6E 6505 (Bengaluru-Kochi), were around four miles from each other, and were separated by a vertical distance of 200 feet. The IndiGo planes were said to be seconds away from a mid-air collision.

An IndiGo spokesperson confirmed the incident. The Hyderabad-bound plane had 162 passengers while the other aircraft was carrying 166 passengers.

"The traffic collision avoidance system (TCAS)-Resolution Advisory system was triggered on two of our aircraft operating Coimbatore-Hyderabad and Bengaluru-Kochi routes respectively on 10 July, 2018," IndiGo said in a statement.

Sources said Aircraft Accident Investigation Board (AAIB) has started an investigation into the incident that happened. "Following normal procedure this has been reported to the regulator," the airline spokesperson said in a statement.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Jul 12, 2018 12:49 PM

