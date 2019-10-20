Two Indian soldiers killed as Pakistan violates ceasefire in Tanghar sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara, confirms Army

Heavy cross-border shelling is being reported near Jammu and Kashmir's Tanghar and Nowgam sectors. At least, two Indian soldiers and a civilian were killed as Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire in Tanghar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Sunday, police said.

According to sources in the Indian Army, two Indian soldiers were killed in ceasefire violation, along the Line of Control in Tangdhar sector in Jammu and Kashmir when Pakistan Army was pushing infiltrators into Indian territory. Indian Army is retaliating strongly in the entire sector, the statement further said.

Indian Army sources: Two Indian soldiers killed in ceasefire violation, along the Line of Control in Tangdhar sector (Jammu and Kashmir), when Pakistan Army was pushing infiltrators into Indian territory. Indian Army is retaliating strongly in the entire sector. pic.twitter.com/xIhej3hizo — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2019

India Today reported that at least three civilians were killed in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir due to "heavy shelling". Three civilians were also injured (in Kashmir) in the firing by Pakistani troops, they said. Two houses were damaged in the incident.

With inputs from agencies

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .