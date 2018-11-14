Two Hizbul militants arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police recover arms and ammunition

Srinagar: Security forces on Wednesday arrested two local militants of Hizbul Mujahideen and recovered cache of arms and ammunition from their possession in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Acting on a credible input, the security forces arrested the duo at a check point at Panzgam in Awantipora area, a police spokesman said.

"During checking, security forces recovered arms and ammunition from their possession which includes UBGL, grenades and live rounds and other incriminating material," he said.

The arrested militants have been identified as Jan Mohammad Sheikh and Nasir-ul-Islam, both affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen, the spokesman said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of law.