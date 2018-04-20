You are here:
Two held for violence in Madhya Pradesh's Morena during 2 April Bharat Bandh, taking total arrests in district to 100

India PTI Apr 20, 2018 15:25:51 IST

Morena: Police have arrested two more persons for their alleged involvement in the violence in Morena during the 2 April Bharat Bandh, an officer said.

With the arrest of the duo, the total number of those arrested from Morena district in connection with the violence has gone up to 100, police said.

Representational image. PTI

"The two accused, identified as Neeraj Chandolia (28) and Jai Kumar (32), were arrested on Thursday based on a tip-off," city Kotwali police station in-charge Yogendra Yadav said.

"Both the accused had absconded after indulging in violent acts that led to the death of one person in Morena. They were identified based on the CCTV footage," he added.

They were carrying a reward of Rs 10,000 each on their heads, Yadav said.

Gwalior, Bhind and Morena districts in Madhya Pradesh witnessed massive violence during the bandh, organised by Dalit groups to protest a recent Supreme Court order that allegedly diluted certain provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Eight persons died in the violence in Madhya Pradesh. While four persons lost their lives in Gwalior, three others died in Bhind and one in Morena.


Updated Date: Apr 20, 2018 15:25 PM

