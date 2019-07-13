Two held for raping 56-year-old woman inside moving car in UP's Fatehpur; survivor sent for medical examination

Uttar Pradesh: Two men have been arrested for allegedly abducting and raping a 56-year-old woman in a moving car in Fathepur, police said on Friday. The arrested have been identified as Manoj Kumar and Virendra.

"The incident took place on Thursday. Both the accused saw the woman while she was waiting for the bus. They forcibly pulled her into their car and took her to Bihad area where they raped her," said Fatehpur's Deputy Superintendent of Police Kushal Singh Kuchi.

The survivor narrated the incident to her family after she reached her house late at night after which her family rushed to Sadar police station and lodged a complaint. On the basis of the survivor's statement, police nabbed the duo. The survivor was sent for medical examination. Further investigation is underway.

