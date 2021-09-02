Two-headed calf born in Rajasthan's Dhoplur, villagers flock to see rarity

The new born buffalo has two mouths, two necks, four eyes, and four ears

A village in Rajasthan has gained popularity after a buffalo there gave birth to a two-headed calf. The calf was born in Dholpur district's Pura Sikrauda village.

Born with two necks, two mouths, four eyes, and four ears, the calf has become the centre of attraction for the villagers.

Veterinarian Gudde Singh said the buffalo gave birth to the calf without the help of any specialist. He added that the calf is completely healthy and is being taken care of in a normal matter. However, the villagers are still regarding it as a curious specimen.

This is not the first time people have witnessed this rare phenomenon. Recently, a two-headed calf was born in the Chandrauli district in Uttar Pradesh, where local villages hailed it as a miracle.

Dr Satya Prakash Pandey, Chief Veterinary Officer of Chandauli, said the rare calf was not the result of any divine intervention. He added that as the foetus develops in the womb, “cells divide into many parts and during this process sometimes there is an additional development of cells. This is why two heads form”.

In West Bengal’s Midnapore district, a two-headed snake, belonging to the Naja Kautia species, was found by villagers in 2019. They refused to hand over the reptile to forest officials, citing mythological beliefs.

As per Kaustav Chakraborty, a herpetologist of the Forest Department, the appearance of the two-headed snake had nothing to do with mythological beliefs but was a case of biology, similar to a human being having two thumbs or two heads. He added, “the longevity of such species increases by keeping them in captivity". Chakraborty mentioned that if the snake is preserved in captivity, its life span can be increased.

Recently, the police arrested two men for trying to sell a Sand Boa snake, also known as a two-headed snake. The snake is so-called as its blunt rounded tail often gives the impression of a second head.