Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Two Gujarat fishermen to be released from Pakistan jail today; state officials to receive duo at Wagah-Attari border

India Press Trust of India Jun 29, 2018 09:46:50 IST

Vadodara: Two fishermen from Gujarat — one of them suffering from cancer — will be released by the Pakistani authorities on Friday, a state government official said on Thursday.

The external affairs ministry has informed the Commissioner of Fisheries, Gujarat, about their imminent release, an official of the state fisheries department said.

Representational Image. Reuters

Representational Image. Reuters

The MEA has asked the commissioner to make arrangements for their transport back to the state, he said.

Danabhai Arjanbhai Chauhan from Paldi in Una tehsil of Gir Somnath district and Ramabhai Gohilfrom Kanzotar in Sutrapada tehsil in Saurashtra would be released from a prison in Pakistan on Friday, the official said.

Chauhan was apprehended by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency for allegedly entering the neighbouring country's waters on 3 May, 2017 while Gohil was nabbed earlier, on 4 March, 2017.

Two officials of the fisheries department will receive the duo at Wagah border on Friday and bring them back.

Veljibhai Masani, chairman of the Gujarat Fisheries Central Cooperatives Association, told PTI that Chauhan is suffering from cancer, while Gohil had an attack of paralysis while in prison.

Chauhan's wife Rudiben Chauhan had written to the External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj last month, seeking help to bring back her ailing husband.


Updated Date: Jun 29, 2018 09:46 AM

Also Watch

FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi's genius shines against Nigeria, helps Argentina extend stay in Russia
  • Thursday, June 28, 2018 No medicines, doctors or staff: A Faizabad primary health centre that is located in the middle of a forest
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Wednesday, June 27, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez may be fit in time for round of 16 fixture against Portugal
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
France
:
Argentina
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Portugal
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Spain
:
Russia
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
Denmark
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Brazil
:
Mexico
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Belgium
:
Japan
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
Switzerland
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Colombia
:
England
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores