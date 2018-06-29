Two Gujarat fishermen to be released from Pakistan jail today; state officials to receive duo at Wagah-Attari border

Vadodara: Two fishermen from Gujarat — one of them suffering from cancer — will be released by the Pakistani authorities on Friday, a state government official said on Thursday.

The external affairs ministry has informed the Commissioner of Fisheries, Gujarat, about their imminent release, an official of the state fisheries department said.

The MEA has asked the commissioner to make arrangements for their transport back to the state, he said.

Danabhai Arjanbhai Chauhan from Paldi in Una tehsil of Gir Somnath district and Ramabhai Gohilfrom Kanzotar in Sutrapada tehsil in Saurashtra would be released from a prison in Pakistan on Friday, the official said.

Chauhan was apprehended by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency for allegedly entering the neighbouring country's waters on 3 May, 2017 while Gohil was nabbed earlier, on 4 March, 2017.

Two officials of the fisheries department will receive the duo at Wagah border on Friday and bring them back.

Veljibhai Masani, chairman of the Gujarat Fisheries Central Cooperatives Association, told PTI that Chauhan is suffering from cancer, while Gohil had an attack of paralysis while in prison.

Chauhan's wife Rudiben Chauhan had written to the External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj last month, seeking help to bring back her ailing husband.