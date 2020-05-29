You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Two earthquakes hit Haryana's Rohtak with magnitudes of 4.5, 2.9; tremors also felt in Delhi, says NCS

India Press Trust of India May 29, 2020 23:18:30 IST

New Delhi: Two earthquakes hit Rohtak in Haryana in a span of an hour on Friday, tremors of which were felt in Delhi, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The first quake, a medium intensity one of 4.5 magnitude, hit the Haryana city at 9.08 pm at a depth of 5 kilometre.

Two earthquakes hit Haryanas Rohtak with magnitudes of 4.5, 2.9; tremors also felt in Delhi, says NCS

Representational image. PTI

The second quake was of lower intensity of magnitude 2.9 and occurred at the same location at 10 pm, the NCS said.

There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or property. Rohtak is nearly 60 kilometres from Delhi.

The areas around Delhi are known for reporting low-intensity earthquakes.

Since 12 April, Delhi alone has reported four low intensity quakes — 12 April (3.5), 12 April (2.7), 10 May (3.4) and 15 May (2.2).

Updated Date: May 29, 2020 23:18:30 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Chinese study suggests wearing face masks at home to prevent COVID-19

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 29 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: May 29 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres