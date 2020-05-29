Two earthquakes hit Haryana's Rohtak with magnitudes of 4.5, 2.9; tremors also felt in Delhi, says NCS

New Delhi: Two earthquakes hit Rohtak in Haryana in a span of an hour on Friday, tremors of which were felt in Delhi, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The first quake, a medium intensity one of 4.5 magnitude, hit the Haryana city at 9.08 pm at a depth of 5 kilometre.

The second quake was of lower intensity of magnitude 2.9 and occurred at the same location at 10 pm, the NCS said.

There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or property. Rohtak is nearly 60 kilometres from Delhi.

The areas around Delhi are known for reporting low-intensity earthquakes.

Since 12 April, Delhi alone has reported four low intensity quakes — 12 April (3.5), 12 April (2.7), 10 May (3.4) and 15 May (2.2).